BeMC to have more areas in its jurisdiction

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) would soon have more areas in its jurisdiction.

As per a proposal approved by the authorities concerned recently, Sanakushasthali in Badakushasthali panchayat, Brahmapalli in Gaunju, Golabandha Army Training School in Rangeilinda block and Lochapada in Kukudakhandi will be part of the civic body.

On May 16, 2018, the Housing and Urban Development department had asked the Collector of Ganjam to include a few neighbouring villages in BeMC. The Collector had asked the BDOs of Kukudakhandi and Rangeilunda to send a resolution of the panchayats to ascertain if they wished to be included in BeMC.