Boating back in Ramsagar tank

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Visitors to the Ramsagar park will be able to enjoy a boating facility from next week.

The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has developed a jetty in the park and procured four 4-seater pedal boats, life jackets and lifebuoys for the purpose.

SMC Assistant Executive Engineer, Bipin Bihari Mohanty said the floating jetty has been installed in the tank at a cost of around Rs 15 lakh. The boating service will be managed by the civic body.

Ramsagar park, which was developed around the tank, was once known as Ramsagar Boating Club. It is the most sought after hangout for the city residents.

In 2017, the park was renovated at an estimated cost of Rs 1.38 crore under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). Apart from renovation and beautification work, a musical fountain was installed at a cost of Rs 80 lakh.

After completion of renovation work, the club was renamed as Ramsagar Park and Musical Fountain. However, the renovation took away the boating facility, which was a major attraction. Subsequently, the municipal authorities decided to reintroduce boating facility at the tank.