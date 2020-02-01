Home States Odisha

Civic body drive to better clean score

Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in cities and towns across India conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Published: 01st February 2020

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: FROM regular cleaning of public areas to creating awareness among people on the need of sanitation, Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has started a slew of measures to achieve a better score in Swachh Survekshan this year. Last time, Sambalpur secured the rank of 323.

Enforcement Officer of SMC, Subhankar Mohanty said at present importance is being given to cleaning of public areas including parks, bus stand, public toilets, market areas and commercial hubs. This apart, SMC is aiming at expanding door to door garbage collection across the city.

SMC officials said focus is being laid on popularising Swacchata app of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs which can be used by people to lodge sanitation related complaints. Apart from the mobile application, complaints related to sanitation are being received through SMC Whatsapp Helpline, SMC Twitter handle as well as Collector’s Grievance Cell.

As many as 119 ‘Swaccha Sathi’ workers of the civic body have been engaged for door to door campaign about sanitation measures as well as use of app.

