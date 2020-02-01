Home States Odisha

CM opens Anandpur barrage

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Anandpur Barrage and laid foundation stones of several projects during his visit to Keonjhar district on Friday.

Published: 01st February 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Anandpur Barrage and laid foundation stones of several projects during his visit to Keonjhar district on Friday.

The 490 metre barrage over Baitarani river has been constructed at a cost of `475 crore and has the capacity to store 350 lakh cubic metre water. The Chief Minister had laid the foundation stone of the project in 2009.

The barrage will irrigate agriculture land in Hatadihi, Anandpur and Ghasipura blocks of Keonjhar and Oupada, Nilagiri, Bahanaga, Balasore Sadar, Remuna and Soro blocks of Balasore district. The project will irrigate a total of 60,000 hectare of agriculture land, informed Chief Construction Engineer of Anandpur barrage Bijay Kumar Mishra.

On the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated the platinum jubilee function of BN High School. Besides, he laid the foundation stone of a mega water projects for Anandpur and Hatadihi blocks estimated at `129 crore and `315 crore respectively.

Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Premananda Nayak, former Minister Badrinarayan Patra, Keonjhar MP Chandrani Murmu, Anandpur MLA Bhagirathi Sethy, Patna MLA Jagannath Nayak, Champua MLA Minakshi Mahanta and Keonjhar Collector Ashis Thakrey were present during the inauguration of the barrage.

The district administration had put in place adequate security arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit. Western range DIG Kabita Jalan and Keonjhar SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra were in charge of overall security.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp