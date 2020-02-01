Home States Odisha

Congmen want leash on stray dog menace

The Congress members demanded the RMC to contain canine menace, strengthen capacity of dog kennel and control breeding of stray dogs.

Published: 01st February 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A delegation of Congress leaders on Friday met Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida seeking his intervention in stray dog menace in the city.

With the number of stray dogs increasing in Rourkela, former Rourkela District Congress Committee president Biren Senapati claimed that 500 dog bite cases have been reported in January alone. He further claimed that the vaccination and sterilisation of dogs have been stopped and the dog catching squad of the RMC functions occasionally.

The Congress members demanded the RMC to contain canine menace, strengthen capacity of dog kennel and control breeding of stray dogs.

The RMC Deputy Commissioner Sudhanshu Bhoi informed that the crackdown on stray dogs has been continuing over the past several days across the RMC limits and the Rourkela Industrial Township of Rourkela Steel Plant. He assured of looking into the demand.

Meanwhile, Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) Superintendent Dr DB Panda said dog bite cases received by the RGH from across the district and adjacent pockets of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh on a daily basis have reduced by 30 to 40 per cent.

The agitators were led by former Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp