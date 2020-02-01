Drone to trace injured tusker

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Drone camera will be used to trace a tusker, which was injured after being hit by a truck at Podapada in Godasila forest section on NH-55 on Thursday, said Additional PCCF Sashi Paul here on Friday. Another elephant was killed in the mishap.

Paul, who visited the spot along with RCCF, Angul Pradeep Raj Karat and DFO B P Acharya, said tracing the injured tusker and treating it as soon as possible is the priority of the Forest department. The drone, to be used in the search operation will operate both at day and night at a height of 15 feet.

Holding discussions with locals and forest officials on the incident, Paul stressed the need for steps to prevent such mishaps in future. He asked forest officials to erect hoardings in Odia, English and Hindi on the NH to inform motorists of elephants’ presence in the area.

Sources said the DFO will urge the Transport department and district administration to launch an enforcement drive against over-speeding on the highway.

Paul said the need of the hour is reorganise forest ranges, sections and beats. He said the State Government is planning to post a regular trained veterinary surgeon at elephant rescue centres in the districts. Veterinary doctors will also be trained to treat injured elephants. Besides, an animal friendly plantation drive will be started by the Government on pilot basis.

1 killed in jumbo attack

Nuapada: A person died and two others sustained critical injuries after being attacked by a herd of elephants near Dargaon village within Komna police limits on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Bishnu Dal and the injured are Rupdhar Dal (40) and Shyam Sundar Dal (39) of Tangripada in Boden block. Sources said the herd attacked the trio while they were going to Dargaon village from Khariar on a motorcycle to attend a wedding ceremony. While Bishnu died on the spot, the other two were rushed to Khariar Community Health Centre (CHC). Their condition is stated to be stable. A case was registered and the Bishnu’s body handed over to his family after autopsy.