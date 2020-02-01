Home States Odisha

Thalinomics finds Odisha thalis costliest in East

Average price of an Odia vegetarian thali was around Rs 25 from April to Oct 2019 whereas it costs Rs 20-Rs 25 in other eastern States

Published: 01st February 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Odia Thali

For representational purposes

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An Odia thali, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, costs highest among the eastern States. “Thalinomics: The economics of a plate of food in India,” a new concept introduced in the Economic Survey placed in Parliament on Friday, has made an attempt to quantify what the common person pays for Thali across India.

According to the Survey both across India and the four regions of-North, South, East and West, it is found that the absolute prices of a vegetarian thali have decreased since 2015-16 though it increased during 2019. This is owing to the significant moderation in the prices of vegetables and dal from 2015-16 compared to the previous trend of increasing prices. While the affordability of vegetarian thalis has improved over 2006-07 to 2019-20 by 29 per cent, for non-vegetarian thalis the affordability is 18 per cent.

As per the Economic Survey, the average price of a vegetarian thali in Odisha was around Rs 25 during the period April-October 2019 while in other Eastern States it ranged between Rs  20 and Rs 25. The Survey further reveals that a daily wager in Odisha has to shell out nearly 40 per cent of his daily income to arrange two thalis everyday.

For non-vegetarians, the amount spent for two thalis in Odisha is also high. The cost of non-veg thali  during April-October period in Odisha stood at Rs 38, which is costlier than all States in the eastern region, except Assam. A daily wager in Odisha, therefore, spends nearly 70 pc of his/her daily wage to manage two non-vegeratian ‘thalis’ everyday for his family.

The survey said in 2019-20 (April-October, 2019), the most affordable thali was available in Jharkhand. Two vegetariat thalis for a household of five in Jharkhand required about 25 pc of a worker’s daily wage. Non-Vegetarian thali available between Rs 30 and Rs 35 was also most affordable in Jharkhand.
In the case of non-vegetarian Thali, affordability has increased during the corresponding period in all states except Bihar and Maharashtra it has shown a marginal decline.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thalinomics Odia thali Odisha
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp