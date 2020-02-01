Transporters’ stir hits passenger movement

By Express News Service

PURI: Movement of passengers on Gop-Konark route has come to a standstill with Nikagiri Motor Karmchari Sangh resorting to strike over death of a bus driver in an accident on Puri-Konark Marine Drive near Ramachandi on Thursday.

Secretary of the sangh Pramod Mohanty alleged that passengers of the tourist bus, which was involved in the accident, attacked the injured driver and helper following the mishap. This apart, the bus owner was unsympathetic to the deceased driver’s family. The sangh demanded compensation to the bereaved family and action against tourists who attacked the driver.

The strike has put the district administration in a tight spot as the annual Magha Saptami Mela commences at Chandrabhaga in a couple of days and hundreds of devotees are expected to throng the beach.