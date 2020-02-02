Five get lifer for murder in Odisha  

By Express News Service

PURI: Five persons were sentenced to life imprisonment by First Additional District Sessions Judge of Puri Purnima Jena for the murder of a man near Malatipatpur within Puri Sadar police limits in 2012.

The five were also given a sentence of 10 years each along with fine of Rs 10,000.

Sources said Government Railway Police (GRP) had recovered the body of one Simachal Gowda of Ganjam district stuffed in a gunny bag from a coach of Puri-Howrah Jagannath Express on November 20, 2012.

Basing on a complaint filed by Ramesh Pradhan of Batamangala village with Sadar police, Rajkishore Bhol (58), Pramod Bhol (36) and Gangadhar Bhol (48) of Batagaon village, Laxman Bhol (43) of Biraharekrushnapur and Santosh Kumar Parida (35) of Putta village within Chandanpur police station were arrested for Simachal’s murder.

They abducted Simachal along with three others, all from Alokia village in Ganjam district, took them to an abandoned brick kiln near Malatipatpur in a vehicle and assaulted them brutally.

After Simachal died following the assault, they packed his body in a gunny bag and dumped it in a coach of Jagannath Express at Malatipatpur railway station.