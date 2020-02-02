In Maoist hotbed of Malkangiri, DGP assures ‘abhay’

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : Director General of Police Abhay visited security camps in the erstwhile cut-off region of Malkangiri district and reviewed security scenario on Saturday.

A week after the face-off between villagers of Janturai and Maoists led to death of a Red rebel leading to tension, the police chief’s visit is seen as a confidence-building measure for the security forces as well as the locals.

After reaching the Swabhiman Anchal, Abhay visited the camps at Badapada, Jantapai, Janbai and Badapadar and held discussion with the Border Security Force (BSF). Later, in a meeting with senior officials, the blueprint to take on the Maoists and expedite development works in the region was reviewed.

Speaking to media persons at the district police office here, the DGP said the purpose of his visit was to put in place a security strategy while keeping in view the Government’s desire to expedite development works in Swabhiman Anchal.

He also held a meeting with DIG (South Western) Safeen Ahmad, SP Rishikesh D Khilari and representatives of BSF and IRB.

Though details of the meeting are not known, it is believed that the DGP and his team discussed at length about the security scenario in Swabhiman Anchal after the January 25 incident at Janturai village where a Maoist was killed by villagers for protesting the ongoing development works.

The face-off between Maoists and villagers has created a rift between the pro and anti-Maoist supporters with allegation surfacing that locals who supported the Left Wing ultras are not allowed to access health centre and power supply is snapped to their villages.

Special DGP (Intelligence) Satyajit Mohanty, ADG Police Headquarters Vinayatosh Mishra, ADG (Intelligence) RK Sharma, IG (Operation) Amitabh Thakur, IG (Modernisation) Rekha Lohani and DIG Anirudh Singh were present.

On January 25, armed Maoist cadres accompanied by their sympathizers went to the village late in the night and warned villagers against supporting development works in the region. This led to a clash in which a Maoist cadre was killed.