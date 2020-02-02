Home States Odisha

In Maoist hotbed of Malkangiri, DGP assures ‘abhay’

Security scenario at Swabhiman Anchal and a blue print to take on the Left Wing ultras reviewed
 

Published: 02nd February 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

DGP Abhay meets security personnel at a camp in Swabhiman Anchal on Saturday.

DGP Abhay meets security personnel at a camp in Swabhiman Anchal on Saturday.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : Director General of Police Abhay visited security camps in the erstwhile cut-off region of Malkangiri district and reviewed security scenario on Saturday.

 A week after the face-off between villagers of Janturai and Maoists led to death of a Red rebel leading to tension, the police chief’s visit is seen as a confidence-building measure for the security forces as well as the locals.

After reaching the Swabhiman Anchal, Abhay visited the camps at Badapada, Jantapai, Janbai and Badapadar and held discussion with the Border Security Force (BSF). Later, in a meeting with senior officials, the blueprint to take on the Maoists and expedite development works in the region was reviewed.

Speaking to media persons at the district police office here, the DGP said the purpose of his visit was to put in place a security strategy while keeping in view the Government’s desire to expedite development works in Swabhiman Anchal. 

He also held a meeting with DIG (South Western) Safeen Ahmad, SP Rishikesh D Khilari and representatives of BSF and IRB.

Though details of the meeting are not known, it is believed that the DGP and his team discussed at length about the security scenario in Swabhiman Anchal after the January 25 incident at Janturai village where a Maoist was killed by villagers for protesting the ongoing development works.

The face-off between Maoists and villagers has created a rift between the pro and anti-Maoist supporters with allegation surfacing that locals who supported the Left Wing ultras are not allowed to access health centre and power supply is snapped to their villages.

Special DGP (Intelligence) Satyajit Mohanty, ADG Police Headquarters Vinayatosh Mishra, ADG (Intelligence) RK Sharma, IG (Operation) Amitabh Thakur, IG (Modernisation) Rekha Lohani and DIG Anirudh Singh were present.

On January 25, armed Maoist cadres accompanied by their sympathizers went to the village late in the night and warned villagers against supporting development works in the region. This led to a clash in which a Maoist cadre was killed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoism Odisha
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp