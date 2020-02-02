New minor mineral policy for Odisha soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Five months after formation of a separate Directorate to regulate the trade of minor minerals, the State Government has initiated steps for formulating a more progressive policy with best practices from different States.

Reports submitted by two official level teams constituted by the Government to study policy and practices adopted in other States were discussed at a high-level meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy in Lokaseva Bhawan here on Saturday.

The Chief Secretary directed the Revenue and Disaster Management department to work out a definite policy proposal customising best practices in Odisha context.

Replying to media queries after the meeting, Tripathy said “Study teams were sent to four different states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and Karnataka to acquire field knowledge of the practices adopted in those States.”

He said the study teams presented their reports to the Government on Saturday. The report will be further analysed and customised in Odisha context.

These inputs will be helpful in formulation of more dynamic and need-based policy.

Tripathy further said a separate Directorate has been set up for regulation of minor minerals like sand, morum, crushed stones (chips).

The sairat sources are being managed and monitored by the respective Tehsildars under the direct supervision of district administration.

A team led by Special Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management RN Palei and Additional Secretary Avaya Nayak visited Punjab and Rajasthan from December 16 to 21, 2019.

The objective of having a separate Directorate is to develop scientific and sustainable management of resources available from sariat sources, he added.

Similarly, the team lead by Special Secretary of the department Sashadhar Nayak visited Telangana and Karnataka from December 18 to 22.

The teams are reported to have collected detail practices about demand-supply management, auction process, excavation, supply chain, price capping, and end-use prevalent in those States.

The Directorate, formed in August last year, will identify source of minor minerals in a scientific manner and prepare mining and environmental management plans as per the applicable laws.

The Directorate that functions under the administrative control of Revenue and Disaster Management department will ensure prevention of illegal quarrying and lifting of minor minerals such as sand, ballasts, chips and gravel of ordinary stones, river shingles, pebbles and rock fines generated from stone crushers.