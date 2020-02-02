Home States Odisha

No major boost for revival for Odisha's real estate sector in 2020 Union Budget

General secretary of Federation of Odisha Apartments’ Associations Bimalendu Pradhan said the major letdown in the Budget is that there is no clear road map for 4.5 lakh unsold houses in the country.

Published: 02nd February 2020 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

An automobile shop owner keeps track of the Budget 2020 in Bhubaneswar on Saturday

An automobile shop owner keeps track of the Budget 2020 in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (Photo| Irfana, EPS)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The real estate sector which was pinning its hopes on the Budget for revival was left disappointed with no major incentives announced in the Budget to boost sluggish housing sales.

"Expectations were high from this year’s Budget as we expected reduction in interest rate for housing loan, interest subsidy and enhancement of loan to value and other such measures for revival of the sector. However, nothing really was announced," said Nishith Ranjan Nanda, president of Association for Odisha Real Estate Developers (AFORD).

Tax slab for income up to Rs 15 lakh may help middle class save a little more money but that alone is not sufficient for them to plan to buy a house.

The Budget has failed to address the issue of unsold inventory in the real estate sector which is continuing to pile up, Nanda said adding the only major benefit for house buyers is that Rs 3.5 lakh deduction on home loan interest will continue up to March 21, 2021.

Chairman of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI), Odisha, DS Tripathy said the developers where hoping for more reduction in GST besides standardisation and reduction in Stamp Duty to revive the sector. "The GST in this sector needs to be reduced to 8 pc from the existing 12 per cent," he said.

Tripathy, however, said the extension of the affordable housing tax holiday period for another project year till March 2021 will motivate developers to construct more affordable housing to avail the full income tax exemption benefits.

The customer will also get an additional benefit of Rs 1.5 lakh on interest payment on home loan below Rs 45 lakh, he said and added that the decision will boost the realty sector and market sentiments further. General secretary of Federation of Odisha Apartments' Associations Bimalendu Pradhan said the major letdown in the Budget is that there is no clear road map for 4.5 lakh unsold houses in the country.

Besides, there is an immediate solution to address the present housing mess as the tax benefits on interest paid for a home loan is limited only to affordable housing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Real estate sector Odisha realty sector budget Odisha Budget 2020 Budget Union Budget
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp