Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik concerned over cold market response on Union Budget

Thanks to the huge difference between the budget estimates of the shared tax poll for FY 2019-20 and 2020-21, the state government fears an economic loss.

Published: 02nd February 2020 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Union Budget 2020-21 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday is being decoded by experts working in different sectors, the State Government called it a mixed bag.

While welcoming some of the measures taken by the Finance Minister to boost the agriculture sector, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed concern over the negative reaction of the market to the Budget. He said Sensex is an indication of investor confidence. The drop of about 1,000 points in the stock markets shows that there is a huge scope to take a number of measures.

ALSO READ| CM Naveen Patnaik thinks that Odisha may lose Rs 3,000 crore with new Union Budget

"Investor confidence is important for fresh investments to come in, to spur growth which is the biggest challenge now. This will have a huge impact on job creation and livelihood options for our youth," the Chief Minister told reporters in his budget reaction. Expressing concern over the reduced share of the State in the divisive pool of Central taxes, Naveen said collection of tax has shrunk by almost Rs 59,000 crore.

While allocations under the Centrally sponsored schemes remained stagnant, allocation of Rs 11,500 crore nationally for supply of drinking water against an approved plan of Rs 3.6 lakh crore is a peanut. "Expenditure of the State on drinking water supply alone is Rs 3,600 crore," he noted.

However, he welcomed the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha and Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) that proposed to help 20 lakh farmers set up standalone solar pumps. 

The scheme will enable farmers to set up solar power generation capacity on their fallow/barren land and sell it to the grid. The proposal is intended to double the income of the farmers. ALSO READ| The Chief Minister also hailed the Kisan Rail and Krishi Udan schemes announced by the Finance Minister. 

ALSO READ| Odisha ignored in iconic archaeological sites' map in Union Budget

Market worries CM

In order to preserve perishable goods and their faster transport, the Finance Minister announced a special rail service for farmers. The Centre plans to run a Kisan rail through PPP mode for transport of perishable goods like milk, meat, fish and vegetables.

Express and Freight trains will have refrigerated coaches.Krishi Udan to be launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on international and national routes will help value realisation in North East and tribal districts.

"Odisha had requested for extension of concessional tax rates to cooperatives in line with corporate tax cut. We welcome the announcement of concessional tax rates for cooperatives," the Chief Minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha government Naveen Patnaik Budget Union budget Budget 2020 Odisha budget reaction Odisha budget impact
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp