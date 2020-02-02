Odisha records 24.85 per cent growth in State GST collection

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Odisha has achieved a growth of 24.85 per cent in the collection of State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) in January this year. The collection has been increased from Rs 596.19 crore in January 2019 to Rs 744.33 crore in the last month.

Till January 2020, Odisha has collected Rs 7,131.80 crore of SGST against Rs 5,552.09 crore of the corresponding period of previous year with a growth rate of 28.45 per cent, the Commissioner of CT and GST, Odisha informed in a statement on Saturday.

Similarly, the total GST collection (CGST, IGST, SGST & Cess) from April 2019 to January 2020 shows a growth of 10.49 per cent with a collection of Rs 24,254.21 crore against Rs 21,951.75 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. However, IGST and Cess are showing negative cumulative growth due to slowdown in sale of coal and steel products, the release stated.

Filing of return has also shown healthy improvement with 89 per cent taxpayers assigned to State filing their GSTR-3B returns within the due date in January 2020 against 84 per cent in December 2019. In order to streamline tax administration under GST, instructions have been issued to cancel the registration of all the fake/non-serious taxpayers after field inquiry and conduct a special drive against non-filers and wrong return filers. Targets have also been assigned to conduct a survey of potential taxpayers not registered under GST to increase the tax base.

In the last six months, registration of 10,944 such taxpayers have been cancelled on the ground of functionally non-existent at the declared place of business, non-filing of returns and conducting fraudulent transactions. Similarly, 38,924 notices were issued to non-filers out of which, 13,711 taxpayers have filed their returns, it stated.