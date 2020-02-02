Odisha woman falls prey to fake airline job offer

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: A girl of Laikera block was duped of Rs 2,500 by an agency which promised her a job in Indigo Airlines.

The victim, Sanjukta Khadia, fell prey to posters pasted in the town inviting applications for jobs in the airline.

When she responded to the advertisement, she was asked to pay Rs 2,500 and told that training for her job will begin at VSS Airport here from January 27 onwards.

However, she was told by the airport officials that no training is scheduled by the airport. Sanjukta then lodged a complaint with police.

VSS Airport Director S K Chouhan said under Udaan 3 scheme, four airlines have participated in bidding to operate flights from Jharsuguda. Of the four, SpiceJet and Alliance Air have already started service.

He said Indigo had not participated in the bid to operate under Udaan 3 from the airport.Chouhan advised unemployed youths to be careful while responding to fake advertisements.