One-stop wholesale market on Berhampur's outskirts soon

Since the markets are scattered across the city, seamless trading has emerged as a major concern.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  A wholesale market will soon be set up at Sunadei village on Kanisi-Sihala Road, around 10 km from here.

The decision to establish the market was taken at a meeting organised by the Regulatory Market Committee (RMC) and presided over by Berhampur Sub-Collector Sindhe Dattatreya Bhausaheb here on Saturday. A wholesale market near the Silk City is essential to facilitate traders. 

The city has a wholesale market at Bada Bazar. However, several wholesalers have opened their units at Kamapalli, Gate Bazar, Aska Road and Gosaninuagaon localities over the past few years.

Wholesale markets dealing in vegetables and other commodities have been opened around 25 km from the city at Purusotompur, Hinjili, Randha Chowk and Jagannathpur.

This has been hampering supply of agricultural products to the city and the problem is compounded as there are no facilities to preserve perishable goods here, said Bhausaheb. 

Besides, goods transport has also emerged as a cause of concern due to restriction on entry of heavy vehicles to the city.

A Ring Road is in the offing and when it is completed, entry of heavy vehicles to the city may be restricted 24X7. 

