Tensions mount as plant worker dies in Odisha, demands for compensation arise

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Tension ran high at Tata BBSL plant here after a helper of its sinter plant died of illness. Sources said Prafulla Bhoi of Angul district fell unconscious while on duty and died on way to hospital.

Irked over his death, the workers of the plant staged a demonstration before the main gate and demanded compensation for the deceased’s next of kin.

After discussions between workers’ representatives and company management, it was decided to disburse Rs 1.10 lakh for the cremation along with a job for Prafulla’s wife.