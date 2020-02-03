Congress seeks action against BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty for submitting false educational qualifications

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Controversy refuses to die down with BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty who is always in news for all the wrong reasons. The Kendrapara MP, who was in the line of fire for allegedly misbehaving with a journalist three months ago, is in fresh trouble with the Pradesh Congress accusing him of submitting false affidavit about his educational qualifications during 2014 Rajya Sabha election.

The Congress alleged that Mohanty, elected from Kendrapara Lok Sabha Constituency in 2019 polls, submitted a false affidavit during the 2014 Rajya Sabha election.

Congress leader Nishikanta Mishra told media persons here on Sunday that Mohanty had mentioned having completed his Bachelor degree of Arts from Shobhit Institute of Engineering and Technology, Meerut. However, information obtained from Utkal University through RTI said the BJD MP is still a student of Kandarpur College in Cuttack district.

Mishra said the BJD MP has not taken migration certificate from Utkal University, which is necessary for admission to another university. Besides, the Union HRD Ministry in its affidavit before the Supreme Court in 2010 had submitted that recognition of Shobhit University was withdrawn. If the university was de-recognised, how could Mohanty study there, he questioned.

Mishra urged the Chief Minister to take action against his MP for submitting false certificate before the Election Commission of India.

Refuting the allegations, the BJD MP said this is a malicious attempt to defame him. “I have dutifully undertaken my education and reflected it honestly in my affidavit submitted to the Election Commission,” Mohanty said in a statement.