Coronavirus awareness drive in Odisha's Kandhamal district

Interestingly, the first case itself has exposed the preparedness of the health administration as the officials have not yet collected his blood and swab samples.

Published: 03rd February 2020 10:28 AM

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: The Kandhamal district administration has started an awareness campaign on novel Coronavirus (nCoV). A van, equipped with loudspeaker system, was launched by CDMO Dr Rajshree Pattnaik to spread information on the deadly disease. Besides, Asha and health workers have been entrusted with the task of informing people about the disease in villages.

Odisha on Friday reported the first suspected case of novel coronavirus as a medical student, who recently returned from China, presented himself before health officials here for tests after he developed certain symptoms. The 21-year-old from Phulbani studies MBBS at Southwest Medical University in Luzhou City of Sichuan Province. He had returned from China on January 11. He was not screened at the airport as it started only after January 20. He has been moved to an isolation ward.

“He reported at the District Headquarters Hospital in Kandhamal after he developed symptoms such as cough, sneezing and headache. He self-declared his travel history and requested the Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer (CDM&PHO) for tests,” said his father, a pharmacist.

Interestingly, the first case itself has exposed the preparedness of the health administration as the officials have not yet collected his blood and swab samples. This is because the District Headquarters Hospital in Kandhamal does not have kits for the specialised tests. Though Odisha has sought 100 kits from the Centre, those are yet to reach the State.

