DGP Abhay reviews SOG exercise in Odisha's Maoist-hit areas of Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: DGP Abhay reviewed the ongoing training and exercise of Special Operation Group (SOG) in Maoist-hit areas of Koraput district on Sunday.

The DGP, who air-dashed to Koraput earlier on the day, visited the newly-created SOG hub and reviewed different training programmes of the jawans to combat the Maoists. He also held discussions on operation-related matters with SOG personnel and enquired about their problems and difficulties. During his interaction with the commandos, Abhay emphasised on the need for adhering to standard operating procedures (SOPs) during anti-Naxal operation in Maoist-infested areas. He also lauded Koraput police for its efforts to tackle Left-Wing Extremism and cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Discussions were held on investigation of crime, style of functioning of police stations and proper utilisation of manpower during the DGP’s visit.

Later, Abhay visited Third Battalion of OSAP in Koraput and reviewed different training programmes for jawans. He was accompanied by Special DG (Intelligence) Satyajit Mohanty, Additional DGPs VT Mishra and RK Sharma and IGP Rekha Lohani. DIG (South Western Range) Shefeen Ahamed and SP MK Bhamoo were also present.