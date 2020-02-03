Home States Odisha

DGP Abhay reviews SOG exercise in Odisha's Maoist-hit areas of Koraput

DGP Abhay reviewed the ongoing training and exercise of Special Operation Group (SOG) in Maoist-hit areas of Koraput district on Sunday.

Published: 03rd February 2020 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

DGP Abhay at the newly-created SOG hub in Koraput on Sunday

DGP Abhay at the newly-created SOG hub in Koraput on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: DGP Abhay reviewed the ongoing training and exercise of Special Operation Group (SOG) in Maoist-hit areas of Koraput district on Sunday.

The DGP, who air-dashed to Koraput earlier on the day, visited the newly-created SOG hub and reviewed different training programmes of the jawans to combat the Maoists. He also held discussions on operation-related matters with SOG personnel and enquired about their problems and difficulties. During his interaction with the commandos, Abhay emphasised on the need for adhering to standard operating procedures (SOPs) during anti-Naxal operation in Maoist-infested areas. He also lauded Koraput police for its efforts to tackle Left-Wing Extremism and cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Discussions were held on investigation of crime, style of functioning of police stations and proper utilisation of manpower during the DGP’s visit.

Later, Abhay visited Third Battalion of OSAP in Koraput and reviewed different training programmes for jawans. He was accompanied by Special DG (Intelligence) Satyajit Mohanty, Additional DGPs VT Mishra and RK Sharma and IGP Rekha Lohani. DIG (South Western Range) Shefeen Ahamed and SP MK Bhamoo were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DGP Abhay SOG excercise Odisha Maoist
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp