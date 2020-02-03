e-office launched at Odisha's Jagatsinghpur Collectorate 

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: An e-office to usher in transparency and expedite the pace of movement of files from one department to another, was launched at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the system, Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said it is the third e-office in the State and its objective is to help Government offices reduce the use of paper. The e-office system will come handy for office staff to easily locate the files.

As each and every file is linked to a chain system, one can immediately identify where and in which section it is located. All tehsil and block offices of the district will be linked to the e-office system at the Collectorate. “It will have staff right from section clerk to the highest level,” Mohapatra said.