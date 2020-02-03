Malyabanta Mahotsav starts in Odisha's Maoist-infested Motu

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Maoist-infested Motu wore a festive look with the formal launch of Malyabanta Mahotsav at Mugi point on Saturday.

Collector and Chairman of District Council of Culture Manish Agarwal was given a rousing welcome by tribals amid beating of drums and traditional dance upon his arrival at the village. He later unveiled the poster for the festival and was the first to donate blood at a blood donation camp.

The Collector along with Malkangiri MLA Aditya Majhi, SDC Chairman Manas Madkami and Sub-Collector Rameswar Pradhan then went to Mugi point where certain rituals were performed by priests. Later, holy water was collected from the confluence of Saveri, Sileru and Godavari rivers and sent to the the Jagannath temple here. The three-day district level festival will be held at DNK Ground here from February 7 to 9 after completion of block level celebrations on February 5.

The festival is organised every year by the District Council of Culture in association with the district administration to showcase the district’s rich and diverse culture at a common platform while enabling artistes to exhibit their hidden talents.