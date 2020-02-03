Home States Odisha

Odisha's Jagatsinghpur farmers in distress over delay in paddy lifting

The farmers alleged millers have been delaying the procurement process and this has also affected payment of their dues.  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Delay in lifting of paddy has emerged as a major cause of concern for farmers in the district. Even as 40 millers are required to lift around 8 lakh quintal paddy from farmers, the administration has been able to rope in only 29 from nearby districts.  

Jagatsinghpur has 96 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) and as many as 104 mandis have been opened in different areas to procure paddy from 32,000 registered farmers.

In a meeting organised by the administration to streamline the procurement process, it was decided to deposit money in the farmers’ bank accounts within 24 hours of paddy procurement. However, the situation on the ground is different as several farmers are still waiting for their dues.

Pitamber Mohanty, a farmer of Napang village said he had received a message on his mobile phone that he is eligible to sell 50 quintal paddy at the nearest mandi.

However, his stock has not been lifted for the last three days. Similar is the plight of farmers Nimani Barik, Mahant Jena and Rasmi Ranjan Jena who have been waiting at for the last four days at Napang Cooperative Society paddy procurement centre in Pandua panchayat of Kujang block.

Absence of storage facilities at the mandis has also become a concern for farmers who are forced to keep their produce on road side.

District Civil Supplies Officer Dillip Kumar Patra said, till date, four lakh tonne paddy has been lifted through millers and steps are being taken to expedite the procurement process.

