Odisha's Khallikote Junior College reels under inadequate infra

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Khallikote Junior College is faced with a plethora of issues, including a shortage of rooms to conduct classes for around 2,800 students.

The building of the college has four big classrooms and as many smaller ones. However, classes are often held at the institution’s centenary hall as most of the rooms are locked. Besides, the institution also does not have proper infrastructure for its students. Gurdeep Behera, a student of Plus Two Arts, said the damaged chairs and tables makes it tough for students to appear for tests.

The college is also plagued with sanitation issues. Anisha Behera, a student of Plus Two Science, said girl students face numerous problems owing to unclean toilets in the college.

Meanwhile, Principal Dr Swarna Prava Mohapatra said officials concerned were apprised of the issues. She said the classrooms are kept clean before examinations. The junior college is functioning from a building of the Khallikote Autonomous College.