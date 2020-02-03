Home States Odisha

Patients wait under high voltage wires at Odisha's SCB Medical College and Hospital

Published: 03rd February 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 09:01 AM

Patients waiting at the Super Special Outdoor in SCBMCH | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: At SCB Medical College and Hospital, the premier Government hospital of the State and an AIIMS Plus institute in the making, patients are risking their lives in wait for their turn to consult doctors.
The patient seats at the Special Outdoor housing various super speciality wings like Neurology, Neurosurgery, Urology, Nephrology, etc. have been placed right under high voltage electric control panels, which at any time poses danger to the people sitting underneath. And, despite the warning by the GED department of the risks, no step has been taken to change the waiting area for patients.

The GED set up 440 volts control panels for the supply of three-phase lines in several departments with danger signs marked on them, prohibiting the use of the vicinity for any purpose. There are also chances of the people getting injured as the boxes protrude out of the walls and have sharp edges.

“Though we feel unsafe, there is no other way than to sit and wait under right below the 440-volt electric control panel. “If someone fails to stand up carefully, he will end up hitting his head against the control panel,” said some patients and attendants.

The GED officials stated that all the panels were set up as per Government guidelines after due inspection by the electrical inspectors. “The electric control panels bear danger signals. We have warned SCBMCH authorities not to use the place, sit or crowd near the spot,” said Assistant Executive Engineer Soumen Sahoo.

