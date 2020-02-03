Home States Odisha

Revolutionary Odia poet Rabi Singh passes away

Odia poet Rabi Singh passed away at his residence at Khapuria here on Sunday.

‘Biplabi Kabi’ Rabi Singh

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Odia poet Rabi Singh passed away at his residence at Khapuria here on Sunday. He was 89.
Singh, who was suffering from old-age related ailments, was admitted to hospital a few days back.
Popularly known as ‘Biplabi Kabi’ (the revolutionary poet) for his patriotic writings, Singh had raised his voice through his creations against degenerating values in the society. His writings highlighted the significance of socialism and egalitarianism in society.

His poetry collections include ‘Patha Prantara Kabita’, ‘Charama Patra’, ‘Sithila Balga’, ‘Lal Pagoda Ra Preta O Anya Kabita’, ‘Bhrukuti’ ‘Bidirna’, ‘Padatika’, ‘Apritikara Kabita’, ‘Jawalara Mala’, ‘Kshata’, ‘Bishabani’, ‘Durgama Giri’, ‘Jhada’, ‘Sarbahara’, ‘Banya’, ‘Anaryara’ and ‘Charyapada.’
He received several awards, including the prestigious Atibadi Jagannath Das Samman instituted by Odisha Sahitya Akademi in 2017 for his contribution to Odia literature for more than five decades.

His last rites were performed with State honours at Satichaura here. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the demise of Singh, describing him as a “very talented poet, prolific writer and true patriot.” His death has created a void in modern Odia literature. His poems were remarkable in carrying the values of socialism, human rights and equality of classes, Naveen added. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan also condoled the demise of the noted poet.

