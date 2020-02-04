Home States Odisha

Administration launches crackdown on boats operating in Chilika lake illegally

Over 500 boats, including fishing and passenger vessels, are operating in Balugaon and Chandraput jetties.

Published: 04th February 2020 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Chilika Lake

Chilika Lake

By PTI

BERHAMPUR: The Khurda district administration in Odisha on Tuesday launched a crackdown on the boats operating in the Chilika lake illegally, two days after a boat tragedy in the lagoon.

A task force constituted by the Khurda district administration involving officers of the fishery (marine), tehasil, police, inland water transport (IWT), Chilka Development Authority (CDA) and police launched document verification of all the boats at Chandraput, said an official.

During the raids, they found some fishing boats were ready to carry passengers towards Kalijai island.

"After much persuasion, the passengers agreed to travel in passenger boats, instead of fishing vessels," said District Fishery Officer (Marine), Khetrabashi Behera.

"We have searched the documents of over 100 boats, including those meant for fishing. Almost all of them had valid documents. The raids would continue for some more days to verify their documents in different jetties in the lake," he said.

Over 500 boats, including fishing and passenger vessels, are operating in Balugaon and Chandraput jetties.

Most of the visitors prefer to go Kalijai temple, Nalabana bird sanctuary, Chadeihaga Hill, a picturesque place inside the blue lagoon from Balugaon.

Besides Balugaon, passenger boats also operate from Barkul, Rambha, Satapada and some other places to ferry the passengers.

Around 2500 boats are operating in the lake, sources said.

"We have extended all cooperation to the administration during the raids," said Dharmendra Kei of Chilka Matschajibi Mahasangh.

The administration launched the raids to check the operation of illegal vessels after a boat tragedy on Sunday.

At least seven persons were injured when a fishing boat carrying them capsized in the lake.

Around 20 passengers were returning from Kalijai to Chandraput when the fishing boat capsized.

All the passengers were, however, rescued by the local fishermen.

Police have arrested four persons, including the owner-cum driver of the boat, for transporting passengers in the fishing vessel, police said.

During the raids, they also verified the availability of life jackets, registration and fitness of the passenger boats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chilika lake boat tragedy Chilika lake Boat capsize odisha
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp