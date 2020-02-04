half-buried body of 30-year-old Odisha woman exhumed

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Police on Monday exhumed the half-buried body of a 30-year-old woman from a field in Alijanga village within Patkura police limits.

The victim was identified as Rekha Sahani, sister-in-law of one Ramanarayan Sahani of Dhanhar village in Samastipur in Bihar.

She was staying with Ramanarayan, his wife and other family members in a rented house in the village.

Patkura IIC Sujit Pradhan said Ramanarayan owned a food stall in Patkura and it is suspected that he along with other family members buried Rekha’s body.

All of them fled the village on Sunday night after locking the house. The body was exhumed in the presence of a magistrate and sent to the hospital for autopsy.

A police team will be sent to Bihar for further probe.