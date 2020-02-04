Home States Odisha

High Court bench in Western Odisha:  KSCC to support stir

Koshal State Coordination Committee (KSCC), the premier body fighting for a separate Koshal State comprising the western part of Odisha, extended its support to the ongoing lawyers’ agitation

Published: 04th February 2020 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha High Court, HC

Orissa High Court building. (Courtesy to orissahighcourt.com)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Koshal State Coordination Committee (KSCC), the premier body fighting for a separate Koshal State comprising the western part of Odisha, extended its support to the ongoing lawyers’ agitation over the demand for a High Court bench in Western Odisha. Committee members appealed to the President,  Prime Minister, Supreme Court and Bar Council of India to tale steps and break the impasse which has been continuing since last few years. Citing the Ghadei Commission, they even accused the State of showing disparity towards lawyers of the western region.

Despite the submission of report by Pal Commission, the same is yet to be tabled in the Assembly. “Instead of taking steps against advocates who are on strike, the authorities should accept the demand,” said Pramod Mishra, KSCC chairman. 

Meanwhile, a united forum of Western Odisha lawyers’ associations is preparing to shut down the western region on February 5. They have given the bandh call in protest against State Bar Council’s recent recommendations to annul the licence of agitating lawyers. 

