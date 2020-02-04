Missing student rescued, Odisha cops grill school principal  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/JEYPORE: The Class IX student of Netaji English Medium School at Semiliguda, who went missing on Sunday morning after being allegedly humiliated by the school principal on January 31, was traced and brought back to his house in the night.

The boy was found by police near Nandapur. Visibly nervous, he has been allowed to take rest and police are yet to speak to him about the incident.

“The student has been traced and a case has been registered. The student’s statement will be recorded on Tuesday and action against official concerned will be taken as per law on the basis of the inquiry report,” said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

In order to warn the boy from talking to a girl frequently, Principal Pradyumna Dash had asked him to kneel down and allegedly cut his hair with the help of a teacher in front of other students.

As the victim’s hair was cut haphazardly, his parents got his head tonsured at Simanchalam. The matter remained under wraps until the boy fled his home on Sunday.

After a frantic search by the family members, the victim’s aunt Tapaswini Patnaik lodged a complaint with Sunabeda police alleging that her nephew fled from home as he was tortured by the school management.

No arrest has been made in this case so far. The police questioned the school principal. Meanwhile, the Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha has sought stern action against the school authority as per the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, for violation of child rights.

Based on the petition filed by the Mahasangha, the Odisha State Commission for Child Protection has directed the district administration to take appropriate action in this matter.

The Commission has sought an action taken report from the District Education Officer, District Child Protection Officer, IIC Sunabeda and principal of the school by February 12.