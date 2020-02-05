Home States Odisha

Dissidents in Delhi over Odisha Congress chief Niranjan ouster

The process for restructuring of the frontal organisations, including the youth and students Congress, has already started.

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as there is no response from the high command towards their demand for a change in the leadership of the State Congress, a group of dissidents on Tuesday left for New Delhi again to lobby for removal of OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik. Though the high command does not seem to have taken the demand of the dissidents for a change in the State leadership seriously, a group of Congress leaders have persistently raised the issue and visited New Delhi several times in this regard. The AICC, on the other hand, has started restructuring of the party organisation in the State disregarding the demand of the dissidents.

Former MLA Sameer Kumar Routray, former spokesperson Nikunja Pasayat, former general secretary Biswajit Mohanty, secretary Satyanand Rout and senior leader Uttam Acharya left for New Delhi and they have plans to meet senior party leaders with the demand for a change in the president of the OPCC. Dissident sources maintained that a second batch of leaders will join them at New Delhi soon.

Congress sources, however, maintained that Patnaik is unlikely to be changed in the near future and will continue till the end of the urban local body polls (ULBs). Dates for the ULB polls are yet to be finalised and most probably be held later this year. The dissidents who have visited New Delhi in batches several times want Patnaik to be replaced with party MLA from Cuttack city Mohammad Moquim.

The process for restructuring of the frontal organisations, including the youth and students Congress, has already started. A committee headed by Rajya Sabha MP Ranjib Biswal and former MP Pradip Majhi as the convenor was formed to suggest ways to revamp the youth wing of the party.

