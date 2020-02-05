Home States Odisha

Odisha DGP lens on ‘Mo Sarkar’ and 5T in Eastern Range

Ways of improving standards of investigation discussed

Published: 05th February 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

DGP Abhay being greeted by IG, Eastern Range.

DGP Abhay being greeted by IG, Eastern Range. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay on Tuesday attended a review meeting on implementation of ‘Mo Sarkar’ and 5T initiative for better policing in the Eastern Range (ER). The meeting was  held at the conference hall of Inspector General (IG), ER’s office here. Ways of improving standards of investigation process were discussed.

Addressing mediapersons, Eastern Range IG Diptesh Patnaik said the DGP reviewed various facets of policing in the State, including effect of ‘Mo Sarkar’ and 5T on criminal cases, pendency of cases of rape and other women-related crimes, pace of case disposal, conviction rate in drug smuggling, robbery, dacoity and police performance in handling organised crimes like illegal mining and sand lifting.

“The DGP also stressed on the 5 Ts - team work, technology, transparency, transformation and time limit - and their significance in the functioning of the police department,” said Patnaik.  Bordering West Bengal with two national highways connecting the region, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts are prone to rampant smuggling of livestock and drugs and illegal mining, making effective policing a challenge.IG, Economic Offences Wing Ghanshyam Upadhyay and SPs of Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Bhadrak attended the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha DGP Abhay Mo Sarkar
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp