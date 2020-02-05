Odisha DGP lens on ‘Mo Sarkar’ and 5T in Eastern Range

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay on Tuesday attended a review meeting on implementation of ‘Mo Sarkar’ and 5T initiative for better policing in the Eastern Range (ER). The meeting was held at the conference hall of Inspector General (IG), ER’s office here. Ways of improving standards of investigation process were discussed.

Addressing mediapersons, Eastern Range IG Diptesh Patnaik said the DGP reviewed various facets of policing in the State, including effect of ‘Mo Sarkar’ and 5T on criminal cases, pendency of cases of rape and other women-related crimes, pace of case disposal, conviction rate in drug smuggling, robbery, dacoity and police performance in handling organised crimes like illegal mining and sand lifting.

“The DGP also stressed on the 5 Ts - team work, technology, transparency, transformation and time limit - and their significance in the functioning of the police department,” said Patnaik. Bordering West Bengal with two national highways connecting the region, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts are prone to rampant smuggling of livestock and drugs and illegal mining, making effective policing a challenge.IG, Economic Offences Wing Ghanshyam Upadhyay and SPs of Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Bhadrak attended the meeting.