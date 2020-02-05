Port town in combat mode to fight coronavirus

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Amid fears over novel coronavirus (nCoV), Jagatsinghpur Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra on Monday took stock of the preparedness of Paradip port authorities to deal with any emergent situation. Officials of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) informed the Collector that all stakeholders have been instructed to keep a close watch on crew members of vessels reaching Paradip from ports of China and Southeast Asian countries affected by the virus.

They have also been directed to get specific information on persons suffering from the common cold-like symptoms on board and pass it to the harbour master so that necessary action can be taken as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) on 2019 nCoV infection.

Chief Medical Officer of Port Hospital Prahllad Panda said, “We are keeping a strict vigil on the stay of foreigners, especially from countries like China, Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong in local hotels. All hotel owners have been advised to keep their premises clean. Besides, they have been instructed to report any suspected case to local health officials.”

Panda said the port authorities have restricted entry of crew members of 10 vessels from China, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore. On arrival at Paradip, captains of every have been advised by the harbour master to impress upon his crew members. Crew members have been requested to self-monitor for development of symptoms suggestive of nCoV fever and cough within 28 days from the date of departure from the affected countries. Among others, Chief District Medical Officer Vijaya Panda and executive officer of Paradip Municipality were present.