2 held for kidnapping minors

Police said the victim had met Khatua around a couple of months ago through one of her friends.

JAJPUR:  Police arrested two persons for kidnapping minor girls in separate incidents in the district on Wednesday.   In the first incident, a 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl of Chakradharpur area within Jenapur police limits. Basing on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father on Tuesday with Jenapur police, the accused, Dillip Kumar Khatua of Chakradharpur village, was arrested from a house at Satamana near Byree. The victim was also rescued. 

Police said the victim had met Khatua around a couple of months ago through one of her friends. They started chatting on WhatsApp. Later, he kidnapped the minor and allegedly took her to Sataman village where he kept her in a house. A case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused.   

In the second incident, a 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 16-year-old girl of Marutikara village within Jajpur Road police. As per an FIR filed by the victim’s mother, the accused Pratap Dalei had kidnapped her daughter on January 29. Acting on a tip-off, police raided a house in Barachana and arrested the accused. The victim was also rescued from the spot.   The girl was handed over to her family members after medical examination while a case under relevant sections of POCSO Act and IPC was lodged against the accused. 

