Cadaveric donor family hailed by Odisha CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has hailed the sacrifice of the family of late Priyankarani Patra, a cadaveric donor, who saved the life of a kidney patient. “Patra’s family will be felicitated under ‘Suraj’ scheme and the State Government will bear the cost of treatment of her daughter, who is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals, here,” said Naveen.

A native of Ganjam district, Patra along with her daughter was critically injured in an accident while returning from a marriage function in Digapahandi area. She was declared brain dead on Monday night. After her family members gave consent for organ donation, one of her kidneys was transplanted on Khirod Sahoo of Bargarh. Later, Naveen also congratulated the doctors and the entire team of SCB Medical College and Hospital for the successful cadaveric transplantation.