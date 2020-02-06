Jeypore gears up for rabi season

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: As the rabi crop season commenced from the last week of January, a target to cultivate about 26,326 ha of land for paddy and 26,416 ha for vegetables in the district was set up by the Agriculture department. However, for wheat, only 45 ha has been earmarked. The target has been set, keeping in mind local climatic conditions and available water resources from major and minor sources of irrigation.

While paddy will be grown in regions including Jeypore, Kotpad, Borrigumma and Kundra through major sources of irrigation from the Upper Kolab Project, vegetables will be grown in Koraput, Dasmantpur, Semiliguda, Nandapur, Pottangi, Laxmipur and Lamtaput from minor irrigation facilities in hilly areas.

Meanwhile, suppliers of seeds and fertilisers were directed by the district administration to ensure quality products to be delivered to paddy and non-paddy crops. It was also decided to supply seeds to farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. Besides these, the Deputy Director of the Agriculture department was asked to monitor and curb hoarding and black marketing. The rabi crop cycle is expected to end by May.