Home States Odisha

Makeover plan for bus stands in Odisha

 The State Government will modernise all major bus stands in the districts to provide quality services to commuters in public transport.

Published: 06th February 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Panchayati Raj and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena

Panchayati Raj and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena. | ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government will modernise all major bus stands in the districts to provide quality services to commuters in public transport. Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena said the bus stands in major cities and towns of the State will be redeveloped with all modern facilities, including shopping mall, restaurants and cafeteria. “If the bus stands have enough land, the Government will also set up multiplexes,” the Minister said during inaugural session of a training-cum-workshop on ‘Sustainable Public Transport for Odisha’ here on Wednesday. 

Jena said the project, which is in a planning stage, will be taken up at 10 bus stands this year. The Government has already completed tender process for redevelopment of Baramunda bus stand here and has sanctioned around `160 crore for the purpose, he added. 

The Minister also informed that the existing fleet of Mo Bus service, managed by Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), will be expanded. “We have decided to introduce 189 more new and renovated buses to the existing fleet of Mo Bus this year in a phased manner. Of these, 50 will be electric buses which will be introduced within next six months to encourage eco-friendly public transport system and reduce carbon footprints,” he said. 

Terming Mo Bus as model bus service, he proposed to implement it in the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC). CRUT MD Arun Bothra said the ridership of Mo Bus, which touched 1.3 lakh on a day recently, is expected to reach 1.5 lakh within the next six months. 

