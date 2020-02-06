Odisha Public Service Commission makes it easy for job seekers with CSMS

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) in collaboration with National Informatics Centre (NIC) on Wednesday adopted a major automation system by launching its new web portal to enhance transparency and accountability in the recruitment process.

The portal www.opsc.gov.in supporting Comprehensive Selection Management System (CSMS) will upgrade the existing application management system and provide a platform to link all the stakeholders with OPSC to ensure seamless flow and exchange of information, said OPSC Chairman LC Patnaik.

Addressing media persons after inaugurating the web portal, Patnaik said “The CSMS will facilitate job aspirants to register their interest to apply for various State Government posts. A unique Permanent Public Service Account Number (PPSAN) will be assigned to an applicant on first-time registration for a post and his/her personal data is stored for making subsequent applications for other posts advertised by the Commission,” said Patnaik. The CSMS which has inbuilt audit and scrutiny system to ensure robustness and lack of interference from other agencies is expected to reduce the recruitment process time, he asserted.