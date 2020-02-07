Home States Odisha

NIT-Rourkela students take steps to make campus LGBTQ-friendly

The idea is to sensitise people and create acceptance for the community about which people know, but avoid to talk.

Published: 07th February 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

NIT Rourkela

NIT Rourkela (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  With  the campus acceptance for LGBTQ students in higher education institutions remaining a grey area, the first such step to help create an inclusive space has come from National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R). The bold step in creating the campus an open and safe space for persons of every gender and orientation has led to formation of the Rainbow Dot Club under the Literacy and Cultural Society of NIT-R. Club members claim that NIT-R is the first among NITs of the country and first educational institutions in Odisha to have an LGBTQ support group.

The idea is to sensitise people and create acceptance for the community about which people know, but avoid to talk. To start with, the Rainbow Dot Club in association with a couple of voluntary organisations working for rights of the community held a sensitisation programme on Wednesday evening. The programme titled “Queering Our Premises” laid thrust on importance of understanding LGBTQ issues in academic institutions with an aim to educate the NIT-R fraternity about “Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity” beyond the binary lens of male and female.

The sensitisation has got off to the perfect start by addressing difference between sex and gender, explaining gender dysphoria as well as the need for acceptance of alternat ive sexualities. It had all started a couple of years ago when an LGBTQ student on being identified by his friends was not only abruptly isolated, but also was at the receiving end of mocking, teasing and bullying. The victim finally slipped into depression and skipped the semester examination.

Joya Tripathy, Chairperson, Sundargarh Transgender and Third-Gender Association says the whole idea is to deal with the difficulties of such students in academic institutions and how they can overcome the issues. The club headed by Suzatra Chatterjee and Ankita Das assert to make the campus an inclusive space for all. Das said, they wanted people to talk about the issue and once people get open to dialogue, it would find ways to break the chain of stigma gripping the LGBTQ individuals.

The campus has some such students who keep themselves in hiding and lead a stressful life fearing victimisation and isolation on getting identified, she claims. The club hopes that at one point of time, there would be greater acceptability for the LGBTQ community in NIT-R which would subsequently be emulated by other academic institutions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIT Rourkela LGBT friendly campus NIT Rourkela LGBT
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp