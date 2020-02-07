Odisha: Appointment under rehabilitation assistance scheme in Group D posts only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Cabinet on Friday approved the proposal for amendments to the Odisha Civil Service Rules for appointment of an eligible family member of a deceased government servant, who had died while in service, for a Group D post on compassionate grounds.

Announcing the decision, chief secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy said that earlier appointments were made on compassionate grounds in Group C and D posts. Under the rehabilitation assistance scheme (RAS), 10 per cent of the total vacancies in a year in Group C and Group D posts were earmarked to be filled up. However, it was noticed that many deserving applicants were not getting adequate opportunity to get an appointment under RAS.

The chief secretary said in order to eradicate the bottleneck, it was felt necessary to enhance the above provision from 10 per cent to 50 per cent of the total vacancies of the sanctioned strength of Group D post only so that the applicants will get maximum opportunity for appointment under RAS. Tripathy said in order to improve the efficiency in administration and timely delivery of government services, it has been decided to appoint the applicants under RAS only in Group D posts instead of earlier provision of Group C and D posts.

The cabinet approved the proposal to frame a new set of rules, Odisha Civil Service (Rehabilitation Assistance) Rules, 2020 repealing the Orissa Civil Service (Rehabilitation Assistance) Rules, 1990 and subsequent amendments to it.

The cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, also approved the proposal to amend the Long Term Linkage (LTL) mineral policy. The chief secretary said LTL buyers of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) who are willing to invest in mechanised ore evacuation system would be permitted linkage for more than five years. This would facilitate ramp-up of production by the OMC, he said.

Besides, the cabinet also decided that lessees having chrome ore leases will not be allowed to participate in the national e-auction. This will help in the discovery of fair market price of chrome ore, a scarce raw material.

The cabinet also approved the budget for 2020-21 which is likely to touch Rs 1.50 lakh crore. The budget will be presented by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari in the assembly on March 18. The action taken report of the Fifth Finance Commission was also approved at the meeting.