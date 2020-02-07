Odisha citizens to give feedback on Smart City parameters

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The common man is set to play a big role in deciding the quality of life he desires to lead. As part of ‘Ease of Living Index Assessment’, the citizen can give his feedback on several parameters in a Citizen Perception Survey.The survey is being conducted on behalf of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to rate the respective Smart Cities to know the quality of life of its citizens. The exercise will help in directly capturing citizens’ perception with respect to quality of life in their cities.

Anyone can visit Citizen Feedback - EoL 2019 site and rate his/her response on parameters like education, health, cleanliness, garbage collection, drinking water, waterlogging, women safety, emergency services, livelihood opportunities, recreational facilities, cost of living, air quality, green cover, electricity supply, among others.

Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) Chief Operating Officer and BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary on Thursday urged people to participate in large numbers and ensure that Bhubaneswar emerges as a forerunner among the Smart Cities in ease of living.BSCL and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation have taken a series of measures to make the city a better place to live in, help entrepreneurs grow and let people enjoy a better life, an official of the Corporation said.BMC also published an advertisement with QR code which the smartphone users can scan and directly open the interface to participate in the rating system. The survey that started on February 1 will end on 29 of the month.