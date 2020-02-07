Odisha DGP directs SPs of 5 districts  to intensify anti-Maoist ops 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay directed SPs of five districts under northern range to intensify anti-Maoist operations, during a review meeting in Sambalpur on Thursday.In the meeting attended by senior police officials of Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Sonepur and Jharsuguda districts, he reviewed the programmes undertaken to bring Maoist violence under control in the districts and discussed the ways to expedite anti-Naxal operations.

Although he expressed satisfaction over the fact that Maoist violence has been contained to a large extent in the region, the DGP was unhappy over low conviction rate. He directed officials to improve conviction rate through better investigation, use of scientific methods of investigation and digital forensics. He reviewed execution of non-bailable warrants and instructed the SPs to execute more.

While appreciating positive feedback about police administration from people under Mo Sarkar scheme, the DGP impressed upon the SPs to bring about further behavioural changes among police personnel. He directed them to take strong and exemplary action against police personnel indulging in corrupt practices and not ensuring the dignity of people visiting police stations.

Special focus was laid on organised crimes such as drug peddling, ganja cultivation and smuggling, swindling and cybercrimes. While appreciating efforts of Sambalpur SP in controlling the anti-social activities, property offences, Corex smuggling, he directed the officials to use innovative methods to control such offences.

The DGP also interacted with officers based at Sambalpur headquarters where he reiterated improving quality of investigation and supervision of cases in order to secure maximum conviction. Later in the day, he visited the Basic Training Institute at Burla. Expressing satisfaction over infrastructure at the institute, he directed Commandant BK Nanda to organise more training programmes.