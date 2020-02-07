Odisha government team surveys site for cancer hospital in Bargarh

By Express News Service

BARGARH: A fortnight after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a cancer hospital for Bargarh, a three-member team of doctors visited the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) here on Thursday to identify land for the facility.

According to the Directorate of Public Health, a level-3 cancer hospital will be established on the premises of the DHH that was recently inaugurated at Tukurla on the outskirts of Bargarh, with the technical support of Tata Trust through Odisha Cancer Care Foundation (OCCF).

The team led by Director of Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC)-cum-CEO of OCCF Dr L Sarangi inspected the sites on the premises of the DHH spread over 22 acres and also held discussion with Collector Jyotiranjan Pradhan and Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Bibhuti Bhusan Meher over the issue.

Dr Sarangi said a preliminary survey was conducted to assess the type and feasibility of the cancer hospital besides identifying a site for it. A detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared on the basis of the assessment.

The CDMO informed that the cancer hospital will be developed over an area of 10,000 sq ft. While the Government will provide the equipment required for the level-3 cancer hospital, the other requirements like furniture and paramedical staff would be met by the DHH. Though surgeries cannot be carried out at level-3 hospitals, a radiotherapy unit will be set up in the proposed hospital. The Government will also appoint two Oncologists for the purpose.

Even as locals under the aegis of United Forum for Cancer Hospital (UFCC) are happy with the decision of State Government to establish a level-3 cancer hospital, they said the region requires a level-2 hospital.

They said treatment at level-3 hospital is limited to chemotherapy and radiotherapy. "We want the Government to establish a level-II cancer hospital where early detection of cancer and surgery can be done," said Ashwini Darjee, a member of UFCC.

PROPOSED HOSPITAL

The level-3 cancer hospital to be developed over an area of 10,000 sq ft on the DHH premises at Tukurla

A radiotherapy unit will be set up and two Oncologists appointed by Government