Home States Odisha

Odisha government to simplify land rules

A senior official said that rationalisation of different kisams of land will make transfer of land and extension of benefits to farmers easier and quicker.

Published: 07th February 2020 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has initiated deliberations on simplification of land kisams (type of land use) and satwas (type of land holding) for better administration of land revenue and quick delivery of services. The issue was discussed at a high-level meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

"The existing rules regarding kisam and satwa are quite old and need more simplification in context of changing socioeconomic scenario,' said Member, Board of Revenue, CJ Venugopal. Addl Chief Secretary (Revenue and Disaster Management) Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra said that rationalisation of different kisams of land will make transfer of land and extension of benefits to farmers easier and quicker.

It would also make the revenue payment system easier for the people, he added. The Chief Secretary directed the officials to do elaborate consultations with different stakeholders, including people’s representatives. "Informed consultations will check spread of misconceptions and will be helpful in people’s acceptance,' Tipathy said.

It was decided to hold consultations at revenue division and district levels. Recent reforms like digitisation of land records, land record management system, Bhulekh and Bhunaksa point to the need for rationalisation of land use and holdings.

“At present, 7,797 kisams of land are reflected in record of rights (RoRs) of the people in different parts of Odisha. It is mainly because of the use of several vernacular languages even with duplications. Too many numbers of vernacular names are used for same type of land use,” Venugopal said. Different types of land use are also not clearly recorded on RoRs.

A number of kismas make it difficult for calculation of various benefits to be extended to farmers during natural calamities and payment of land compensations, he added. Similarly, around 750 different terms are being used for recording of the kind of land holdings. Simplification of the kisams and satwas with limited number of types will transfer fuzzy records to a clear and strong ownership over the land.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha government Odisha land rules Odisha land kisams
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp