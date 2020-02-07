Odisha man held for raping minor step-daughter

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 40-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping his 7-year-old stepdaughter at Dharmasala in Jajpur district, police said on Thursday. The accused, Mahammad Enatula, belongs to Sunguda village. The incident came to light after the mother of the victim filed a complaint with the Dharmasala police on Wednesday.

The victim’s mother alleged that she was staying in a house in Dharmasala with her daughter after separating from her husband. She had then married Mahammad Enatula last year. Enatula allegedly raped his minor stepdaughter when the latter was alone at home on Wednesday.

The victim narrated her ordeal to her mother on Wednesday evening. Police arrested the accused and conducted medical examination on both the victim and the accused. Enatula was forwarded to the court on Thursday and later remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.