Odisha Police drive brings down Non-bailable Warrants pendency

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As many as 5,121 Non-bailable Warrants (NBWs) were executed by Odisha Police during the nine-day special drive from January 27 to February 4. Acting on the direction of Director General of Police (DGP), SPs of several districts pursued the warrant drive vigorously to execute the NBWs.

Addressing media persons here ADGP, CID (CB) Soumendra Priyadarshi said on Wednesday “Due to the special drive, total pendency of NBWs has been brought down by 20 per cent. The total pendency of NBWs at start of the drive was 39,254 while 1,685 more NBWs were received during the nine-day special drive period. While 5,121 NBWs were executed, 4,333 NBWs were otherwise disposed of(mostly recalled) bringing down the total pendency to 31,482 only.”

While Ganjam district police executed highest of 733 NBWs, Koraput police remained in second position by executing 417 NBWs. Khurda police was in third place by executing 355 NBWs. DGP Abhay has issued appreciation letters to SPs of Ganjam, Koraput and Khurda for the achievement, the ADGP informed.