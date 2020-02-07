Home States Odisha

Odisha Police drive brings down Non-bailable Warrants pendency

As many as 5,121 Non-bailable Warrants (NBWs) were executed by Odisha Police during the nine-day special drive from January 27 to February 4.

Published: 07th February 2020 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  As many as 5,121 Non-bailable Warrants (NBWs) were executed by Odisha Police during the nine-day special drive from January 27 to February 4. Acting on the direction of Director General of Police (DGP), SPs of several districts pursued the warrant drive vigorously to execute the NBWs. 

Addressing media persons here ADGP, CID (CB) Soumendra Priyadarshi said on Wednesday “Due to the special drive, total pendency of NBWs has been brought down by 20 per cent. The total pendency of NBWs at start of the drive was 39,254 while 1,685 more NBWs were received during the nine-day special drive period. While 5,121 NBWs were executed, 4,333 NBWs were otherwise disposed of(mostly recalled) bringing down the total pendency to 31,482 only.”

While Ganjam district police executed highest of 733 NBWs, Koraput police remained in second position by executing 417 NBWs. Khurda police was in third place by executing 355 NBWs. DGP Abhay has issued appreciation letters to SPs of Ganjam, Koraput and Khurda for the achievement, the ADGP informed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha police drive Non bailable Warrants
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp