Sarangi move to bring 2 Odias’ mortal remains

BARIPADA: Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Sarangi on Thursday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and requested him to initiate steps to bring back the mortal remains of two youths from Odisha, who were killed in a mishap in a hotel in Tokyo on January 29. The youths, Sek Mantaj of Kamarda in Balasore district and Sekh Beharuddin of Badachana in Jajpur, worked as chefs at Hotel Tanshen View in Tokyo and died of asphyxiation allegedly due to leakage of carbon monoxide.

Mantaj’s mother Algun Bewa had requested the district administration to bring back the body of her son from Japan as she cannot afford the expenses. Sarangi assured that the mortal remains of the two youths will reach their native places soon and expressed his gratitude to the External Affairs Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking steps in this regard.