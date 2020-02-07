Weed found off Odisha coast useful in curing diabetes, says expert

By Express News Service

PURI: In some good news for people suffering from diabetes, two medicines prepared from a weed and shell, collected from the sea off the Odisha coast, have proved effective in treating the disease.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 73rd Foundation Day of Puri Field Centre of ICAR-CMFRI, Dr Subal Kumar Roul said the weed and seashell, collected off the Odisha coast, were processed in CMFRI’s laboratory in Kerala. They have also been found effective in the treatment of blood pressure, thyroid and arthritis.

Last year, scientists had discovered two new species of shark and jelly fish in the sea and research is on to ascertain their longevity, food pattern, breeding places and capacity. This apart, research is being carried out on seven projects involving 26 types of fish, two newly discovered shark species, jellyfish, crab, prawn, octopus and soft corals, available along the 480 km long Odisha coast.

He said at present research is being done on bio-diversity, fish food cycle and other sea produce at a small facility located at the district fisheries office here. Dr Roul said the state government’s support is required for such activities as ‘delicious fish khainga cage breeding unit,’ installed in Nuanai river, was vandalised by some miscreants. The project was meant to augment the livelihood of fishermen. He said marine life has taken a hit owing to drastic climate change, excess fishing using synthetic nets and marine pollution.

Rajesh Pradhan, a marine scientist, working on these projects, said the laboratory is so small that only two persons can work at the same time at the facility. "There is a need to develop infrastructure at the sole unit of CMFRI here," he said.

Earlier, an exhibition displaying several interesting marine organisms (both fresh and dead specimens), available along Odisha coast, was held. Charts and posters featuring the oceans and their marine wealth, models of open sea cage culture and boxes used for crab rearing were displayed at the event.

Marine matters