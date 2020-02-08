Assembly panel reviews Odisha government works

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The departmental standing committee of State Assembly, during its visit to Sambalpur district on Friday, laid thrust on early resolution of matters pertaining to the issue of Record of Rights (RoR) and other land-related documents.

Committee members and legislators Subrat Tarai, Sambit Routray, Parshu Ram Dhada and Mousadhi Bag held discussions with officials of Revenue Department over the issue. Committee Chairman Tarai said people should not face any difficulty in getting the RoR and other land-related documents. He asked officials concerned to expedite the processes.

Energy and Excise related issues in the district were also taken up in the meeting. Tarai said electrification work has already been completed in all villages of the district but houses in some villages are yet to get power connection.

Replying to a query on the power disconnection drive of Wesco which will begin from February 18, he said the committee would submit a report to the Energy department to collect the pending bills in a friendly manner. “We shall ask the department to allow people to deposit their pending bills on instalment basis so that they can easily clear their dues. Since the Plus Two and Matriculation examinations are ahead, we will ask the Energy department to consider its disconnection decision”, he said.

Speaking on ganja cultivation, the committee chairman said although it has been completely checked in the district but illegal transportation of the contraband continues in the absence of adequate number of Excise staff. The committee will recommend Government to appoint requisite number of Excise staff in the district, he added.RDC (northern division) Niranjan Sahu was present.