Five rural drinking water projects get approved in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Cabinet on Friday approved the proposal for execution of five rural piped water supply projects at a cost of Rs 660.5 crore. It will benefit more than 3.29 lakh people in Sundargarh district.

To be funded by Odisha Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation (OMBADC), the two projects will be implemented in one package to provide safe drinking water to people of 338 villages Kuanramunda and Nuagaon blocks of the district.

The Cabinet approved the lowest tender of Voltas Limited of Rs 340.39 crore for implementation of the projects. The work is targeted to be completed within 24 months.

Three more projects will be implemented under another package at a cost of Rs 320.11 crore to benefit Rs 1.25 lakh people of 262 villages of Guruandia, Koira and Lahunipada blocks of the district. The Cabinet approved the lowest tender of Voltas Limited in this regard. The work has been targeted to be completed in 24 months.